Freeport Man Sentenced For Firing Gun At Police Officer

A Long Island man who fired a gun at a police officer during a foot pursuit will spend the next three decades in prison.

David Serrant, age 23, of Freeport, was sentenced to 29 years behind bars in Nassau County Court Tuesday, Aug. 30.

It followed his May 2022 jury conviction on charges of felony attempted assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon stemming from an incident in February 2018.

Freeport Police had been called just before midnight on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, with reports that individuals were smoking marijuana outside of an apartment building on Pine Street.

As police approached the scene, Serrant took off running and was chased by two officers, prosecutors said.

That’s when Serrant fired one round at an officer, but missed, according to prosecutors. The officers did not return fire.

With the help of a canine unit, police located Serrant a short time later and found him in possession of an empty .40 caliber handgun.

The jury found him not guilty of two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as one count of menacing a police officer.

“When approached by police officers, this defendant could have easily made the choice to obey their orders. Instead, he took off running and fired his gun directly at an officer during the chase,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

“Fortunately, no one was injured, and Serrant was apprehended within minutes. We thank the judge for his decision to hold the defendant accountable for his crimes with this significant prison sentence.”

In addition to his time behind bars, Serrant was also ordered to complete five years of post-release supervision.

