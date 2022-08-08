Freeport Man Accused Of Breeding, Selling Pit Bulls For Dog Fighting

A 54-year-old Long Island man was charged for allegedly breeding and selling pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting.

Lonnie Poindexter, of Freeport, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 4, on one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of prohibition of animal fighting, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

He pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 15, the DA's Office said.

The charges stem from a 2020 investigation into videos, photos, and dog pedigree information posted online by Poindexter where he offered the pit bulls for sale, Donnelly reported.

He allegedly used code words and terms known in the dog fighting community.

He was arrested at his home in October of 2021, and investigators recovered six pit bulls used for breeding and other items consistent with dog fighting, Donnelly said.

“Dog fighting is barbaric and cruel, and those who partake in the blood sport are often linked to gang and drug activity,” Donnelly said. “The defendant in this case allegedly bred dogs for the purpose of using them in unconscionable blood sport."

The DA's Office said Poindexter was indicted on Friday, June 24.

Donnelly encouraged anyone who knows of dog fighting activity in the region to contact the Animal Crimes Unit at 516-571-7755 option #8.

