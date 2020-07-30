Four Northwell Hospitals Rated Among Nation’s Best By US News & World Report

Some Long Island and New York City hospitals ranked among the nation’s best, according to a new report.

Four Northwell Health hospitals made it in on the top 50 list of adult medical specialties according to the US News and World Report’s “Best Hospital” rankings.

Of the four, three - North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan – rate among the top 10 hospitals in the New York metropolitan area.

North Shore University Hospital was ranked fourth in the metro area and ranked as Long Island’s top hospital. The LIJ Medical Center landed sixth, while Lenox Hill was ninth.

The fourth is Huntington Hospital, which was just out of the top 10, landing at 12th best in the state.

“The rankings come in the wake of a pandemic in which New York State was particularly hard hit,” US News and World Report officials stated. “Northwell treated more COVID patients than any other health system in the nation, including about 17,000 hospitalized patients.

“Including those who were seen in our emergency departments, urgent care centers, and physician practices, the health system has treated more than 55,000 COVID patients in total,” they noted. “Its multi-disciplinary approach made the difference in saving countless lives.”

Michael Dowling, the president and CEO of Northwell Health who has been at the forefront in fighting the virus with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said that “the rankings reflect all of the hard work being accomplished by the clinical staff and the support teams that make Northwell hospitals so highly regarded both regionally and nationally – and a destination of choice for consumers.

“We’ve just been through a seismic event that’s tested our health system’s staff, processes, resources, and resiliency and I’m proud to say that it’s made us even stronger,” he stated. “We’re more mindful than ever of what’s important. Our mission has never been more vital or more aligned with the needs of the communities that we serve.”

