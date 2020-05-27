Four Long Island Beaches Closed Due To Sewage Spilling Into Harbor

As quickly as they opened up for Memorial Day Weekend, some Long Island beaches were forced to shut back down for a non-novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concern.

Officials in Nassau County said that four beaches were forced to close indefinitely this week after a storm drain overflowed and sewage spilled into Hempstead Harbor.

In response, health officials closed Port Washington's North Hempstead Beach Park, Glenwood Landing's Tappen Beach, Glen Cove's Morgan Beach, and Sea Cliff Village Beach until further notice.

According to reports, the blockage was from an abundance of items such as baby wipes, toiletries, and other paper items. The overflow was stemmed on Tuesday, May 26, and stopped flowing into the harbor by nightfall.

Moving forward, beaches will be closed as the Health Department reviews water samples, with results expected later in the week. This is a continuing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as the Health Department releases information on their investigation.

