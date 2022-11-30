Former Hempstead School Official Admits To Kickback Scheme, Ordered To Pay $120K

A former school district official on Long Island traveled the world after raking in six figures as part of an illegal kickback scheme, prosecutors said.

Sharon Gardner, age 56, of Lindenhurst, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud in federal court in Central Islip Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Garnder admitted that she helped secure lucrative contracts for Smart Starts, a company owned by co-defendant Maria Caliendo, while working as the director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, according to prosecutors.

The company provides prepackaged breakfast meals for Hempstead public school students.

In exchange for securing the contract, Gardner received kickbacks from Caliendo totaling more than $100,000 in fraudulent payroll deposits and other payments, prosecutors said.

The money was deposited into a bank account created using one of Gardner’s relatives in an effort to conceal the illegal agreement.

Prosecutors said Gardner spent the proceeds on international vacations, a leased car, and new home furniture.

She also admitted to withdrawing approximately $13,000 in kicked back funds from ATMs near her home and work.

“Gardner exploited her position and betrayed the students, parents and taxpayers of the Hempstead School District to enrich herself,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.

“I thank US Attorney Breon Peace, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, the FBI and the Inspectors General for the Departments of Agriculture and Education for their partnership in holding Gardner accountable for her actions.”

Caliendo pleaded guilty in October 2022 to the same offense. Both women now face up to 20 years in prison.

As part of their pleas, Gardner agreed to forfeit approximately $120,000 and Caliendo agreed to forfeit nearly $160,000.

