Five Indicted In Major Narcotics Trafficking Operation On Long Island, DA Says

Five people have been indicted for their alleged involvement in a major narcotics trafficking operation in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini reported on Thursday, Aug. 5, that an investigation found that the five individuals were involved in a large-scale narcotics distribution network. Suffolk County Police reportedly seized a large quantity of fentanyl, heroin and crystal meth during the investigation.

Robert Johnson, age 26, of Melville has been charged with the following:

Operating as a major trafficker

Four counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Second-degree conspiracy

Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

The New York City Police Department, in collaboration with Suffolk County Police, also identified Johnson as the person who shot and killed Byron Morales, age 25, of Brooklyn, in Manhattan on June 10, the DA's Office said.

He was indicted for second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and arraigned on those charges on June 28.

“Johnson allegedly operated a one-stop-shop drug delivery service and would personally drive product to the houses of buyers or other resellers, including his co-defendants in this indictment," Sini said. "During the course of the investigation, he allegedly shot and killed a victim in Manhattan, but continued to conduct this illicit drug operation in the days that followed. It was business as usual for him."

Andrew Hobson, age 29, of West Babylon, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy.

Dina Cacace, age 24, of North Babylon, is charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree conspiracy

Ryan Mahon, age 38, of Northport, is charged with second-degree conspiracy.

Michael Verrelli, age 48, of Medford, is charged with second-degree conspiracy.

The DA's Office said the investigation into alleged narcotics trafficking by Johnson and his associates began in April 2020. Investigators used "physical and electronic surveillance as well as court-authorized eavesdropping."

The DA's Office said the five people indicted were involved in selling "numerous" narcotics.

On June 12, search warrants were conducted by the district attorney's office and Suffolk County Police Department at four homes in West Babylon, North Babylon, Melville and Great Neck.

The district attorney's office said law enforcement seized 5.7 kilograms of narcotics, which included:

2,750 grams of fentanyl pills pressed as counterfeit Oxycodone

1,798 grams of heroin

794 grams of crystal meth

210 grams of powder cocaine

178 grams of crack cocaine

43 grams of Xanax

They also reportedly seized about $140,000 in cash.

Johnson was arraigned on the Suffolk County indictment on Thursday, and his bail was reportedly set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $4 million partially-secured bond. He is due to appear in court again on Sept. 14.

The other four people indicted were arraigned on Monday, Aug. 2.

