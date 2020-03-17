Contact Us
First Long Island COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed

Joe Lombardi
A look at counties statewide with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The first deaths related to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported on Long Island. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that a man in his 80s and another in his 90s, both who were hospitalized in isolation, died.

There have now been 10 fatalities statewide related to the virus as of Tuesday morning, March 17.

There were 950 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York as of Monday, March 16, with 109 of them in Nassau County and 74 in Suffolk County.

