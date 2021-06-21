Fireworks, Events Return To Jones Beach For July 4th

Long Islanders will have the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July in style this year as fireworks and other events are back at Jones Beach after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows planned at Jones Beach for 9:30 p.m. on the holiday, as well as an event at Empire State Plaza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

At Jones Beach, the event will feature music simulcast from WALK 97.5 and JOY-98.3, with the fireworks included with the regular price of admission.

Market President and COO for Connoisseur Media Long Island, David Bevins, said that "attending the Fireworks at Jones Beach is a Long Island rite of passage. Our stations feel a strong sense of pride every year we simulcast the soundtrack to America's birthday celebration.

“This year, we knew this is the time for an event like this to come back to Long Island to help us heal after one of our hardest years.”

In addition to the fireworks show, there will be a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Jones Beach from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the main event.

“Last year many of our favorite annual events were canceled due to COVID, including the iconic Fourth of July fireworks displays at Jones Beach and Empire State Plaza," Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers in beating back the virus, we are able to enjoy these summer traditions once again.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to gather with their loved ones this Independence Day for these spectacular shows that celebrate our freedom as a nation, as well as the perseverance we have shown as a state throughout this pandemic.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.