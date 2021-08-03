Contact Us
Fire Island Beach Closed For Swimming After Shark Sightings

Shark sightings were also reported at Jones Beach and Atlantic Beach in late July. Photo Credit: Andrea Bohl / Pixabay

Another Long Island beach is temporarily closing to bathing after shark sightings were reported. 

Davis Park Beach in Fire Island is closed for swimming until further notice, the Davis Park Association announced on Monday, Aug. 2.

Shark sightings were also reported at Jones Beach and Atlantic Beach in late July.

On Monday, July 26, a lifeguard at Jones Beach reported seeing a fin in the water and noticing a small bite on his leg. The next day, more shark sightings were reported.

Then on Wednesday, July 28, the Town of Hempstead announced it was prohibiting all swimming at its beaches after a shark was spotted off Atlantic Beach.

