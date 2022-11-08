Finally! Winning Ticket Sold For Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot

The wait is over. At last.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history is now one for the books.

A winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Altadena, California, in the Verdugo Mountains region of Los Angeles County.

Instead of being held at its traditional 10:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Nov. 7, the drawing was performed at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The winning numbers were the white balls of 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world’s largest lottery prize.

Official draw results are pending and it has not yet been announced if there was a winner.

The drawing was delayed because a participating state lottery, which was not publicly identified by lottery officials, had issues processing sales.

