Feds Issue Urgent Warning On Popular Home Exercise Device

Reports of children and pets getting trapped under a popular home exercise device have prompted an urgent warning from a federal agency.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the alert about the danger of the popular, 450-pound Peloton Tread+ exercise machine following what it said were "multiple incidents," including one death.

Of the 39 total incidents, 24 involved children, with the one fatality a child.

The commission said that "public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard."

The urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child’s death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC’s announcement of an investigation into that incident.

The agency is continuing to investigate all known incidents of injury or death related to the Peloton Tread+.

Peloton is resisting requests to recall the product, calling the accusations "inaccurate and misleading," and says the Tread+ is safe when guidelines are followed, and urges consumers to keep pets and kids under 16 away from the machine at all times.

Here's what the CPSC says consumers should do now:

Stop using the Peloton Tread+ if there are small children or pets at home. Incidents suggest that children may be seriously injured while the Tread+ is being used by an adult, not just when a child has unsupervised access to the machine.

If consumers must continue to use the product, CPSC urges consumers to use the product only in a locked room, to prevent access to children and pets while the treadmill is in use. Keep all objects, including exercise balls and other equipment, away from the treadmill.

When not in use, unplug the Tread+ and store the safety key away from the device and out of reach of children.

Report any Peloton Tread+ incidents to CPSC at SaferProducts.gov or to CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772.

Tread+ treadmills are sold directly to consumers in retail showrooms, and online at onepeloton.com.

