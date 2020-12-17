Facade Collapses At Long Island Apartment Complex

Bricks fell from a facade of a Long Island apartment complex, damaging seven vehicles.

The incident took place around 11:18 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at an apartment complex located at 191 Hawthorne Ave., in Central Islip, said the Suffolk County Police.

Seven vehicles were damaged.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The Central Islip Fire Department also responded.

The Town of Islip Fire Marshal and Building Inspector was notified.

