News

Facade Collapses At Long Island Apartment Complex

Kathy Reakes
The area of the incident.
The area of the incident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Bricks fell from a facade of a Long Island apartment complex, damaging seven vehicles.

The incident took place around 11:18 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at an apartment complex located at 191 Hawthorne Ave., in Central Islip, said the Suffolk County Police.

Seven vehicles were damaged. 

Officials said there were no injuries. 

The Central Islip Fire Department also responded.

The Town of Islip Fire Marshal and Building Inspector was notified.

