Expect Significant Delays, Road Closures In Nassau During Funeral For EMT From Long Island

Authorities are advising motorists to expect major traffic delays on Long Island in the area of the funeral for a local New York City Fire Department EMT.

Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Thursday, Sept. 29, while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens, authorities reported.

The New York City Police Department reported that 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos is facing charges in the attack.

Russo-Elling's funeral is set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, which is located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville.

The Nassau County Police Department said motorists should expect significant delays and complete road closures of Glen Cove Road (Greenvale) to State Route 107 (Brookville) due to the funeral from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

NCPD said major traffic delays should be expected on Glen Cove Road and State Route 107 in the area of the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

