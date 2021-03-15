Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-LI Resident, Proud Boys Member Accused Of Firing Pepper Spray At Capitol Riot Blames Trump

Christopher John Worrell Photo Credit: FBI
Christopher John Worrell Photo Credit: FBI

A Long Island native living in Florida who allegedly fired pepper spray at police during the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol has been charged for his role in the insurrection and his attorney says former President Donald Trump is at fault.

Greenport High School graduate Christopher John Worrell, age 49, who acknowledged being a member of the Proud Boys, was arrested in his East Naples home over the weekend and is now facing charges.

On the day of the riot, Worrell was photographed wearing tactical gear with a canister clipped to his vest.

According to the FBI, on Monday, Jan. 18, while being interviewed by investigators, Worrell admitted that he was at the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot, but stated that he never entered the building or committed any criminal acts.

The FBI was alerted to Worrell’s presence at the riot after being advised by a tipster about posts he had made on social media that showed him at the Capitol, including a video.

Other photos also showed Worrell shooting pepper spray gel in the direction of Capitol Police who were trying to protect the building.

Worrell was charged with:

  • Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;
  • Knowingly impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business;
  • Knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against a person or property in any restricted building or grounds;
  • Using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon in relation to his violations;
  • Willfully and knowingly uttered loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaged in disorderly conduct at any place in the grounds or in any Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the session of Congress or either House of Congress.

Worrell’s attorney, Florida-based Landon Miller, claimed that his client was overcharged while casting the blame on former President Donald Trump.

“Mr. Worrell adamantly asserts that at no time did he pepper spray toward any law enforcement personnel nor intended to spray any law enforcement personnel," Miller said in a statement. "He also asserts that he went to Washington, D.C., and then the Capitol grounds at the direction of former President Trump.”

Worrell made his initial court appearance on Friday, March 12 in Fort Myers, Florida. His bail was set at $75,000.

