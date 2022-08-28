Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Stealing Fire Department Emergency Vehicle After Crash On LIE
News

Employee Tampered With Products In Hicksville By Putting Coin In Meat Package, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Karen Palacios Gutierrez; the Ava Companies food packaging company on Long Island.
Karen Palacios Gutierrez; the Ava Companies food packaging company on Long Island. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A woman is facing charges after investigators reported that she placed a coin in a meat package that was set to go out for retail consumption in New York.

Long Island resident Karen Palacios Gutierrez, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, following an incident at the Ava Companies food packaging company, located in Hicksville at 383 West John St., the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez put a coin into a package while working as a meatpacker at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, police said. 

The bin of meat products that were set for retail consumption was discarded, which caused a $400 loss, authorities said.

NCPD said Gutierrez was charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal mischief 
  • Second-degree tampering with consumer product 
  • Second-degree criminal nuisance 

Her arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, police reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.