Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Hit-Run Crash: Suspect Nabbed After SUV Strikes 8-Year-Old Girl In Valley Stream Neighborhood
News

Early-Morning Armed Robber Hits Syosset Convenience Store

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating after a man robbed a BP station on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset early Monday morning, Feb. 13.
Police are investigating after a man robbed a BP station on South Oyster Bay Road in Syosset early Monday morning, Feb. 13. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user P_Wei

Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in Syosset at the BP station on South Oyster Bay Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said a man walked into the store with his hand inside his pocket and threatened that he had a gun. He then demanded cash from the 23-year-old employee, police said.

The employee complied and gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction. He is described as 6 feet tall with an average build, and was wearing a black ski mask at the time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.