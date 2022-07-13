Duo Arraigned In Freeport Shooting That Killed 21-Year-Old, Injured 19-Year-Old

Two alleged gang members were arraigned in the murder of a 21-year-old and attempted murder of a 19-year-old at a Long Island park.

Christopher Anderson, age 26, of Roosevelt, and Floyd McNeil, age 26, of Hempstead, were indicted and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, according to an announcement from Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly on Wednesday, July 13.

They were also charged with first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Donnelly said.

Anderson and McNeil were arrested on Monday, June 13, the DA's Office said.

“The defendants allegedly unleashed a deadly barrage of bullets on an unsuspecting Taffarie Haughton, leaving him dead, and another teenage victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder,” Donnelly said. “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to end this senseless gang violence in our communities and prosecute those responsible for committing these violent acts.”

The DA's Office said the shooting happened on Nov. 28, 2020, at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Freeport.

Haughton and the 19-year-old entered the bathroom a the park and were allegedly followed by several Bloods gang members who were at the park for a meeting, Donnelly said.

When they tried to leave, numerous gang members, including the defendants, allegedly blocked the exit, Donnelly said.

The DA's Office said Anderson and McNeil are accused of firing at the victims, striking Haughton once in the chest and once in the foot, and striking the 19-year-old in the shoulder.

Donnelly said Haughton was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 19-year-old was treated for his injuries.

Anderson and McNeil are set to appear in court again on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Donnelly said.

