Drunk Driver Who Led Troopers On High-Speed Chase On Hempstead Highway Before Crash Sentenced

A man who led troopers on a high-speed chase on a Long Island highway while drunk and high on marijuana before crashing his car is heading to prison.

Bentley Butler, age 35, of Rosedale, Queens, was sentenced to between two and seven years behind bars in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It followed his jury conviction on nearly a dozen charges, including aggravated DWI, in December 2022.

Prosecutors said State Police attempted to stop Butler at around 9:45 p.m. on May 28, 2020 after getting a 911 call about an erratic driver heading eastbound on the Southern State Parkway in Hempstead.

When troopers spotted him and initiated a traffic stop, Butler ignored their commands and sped away, according to prosecutors. During the ensuing chase, he reached speeds close to 120 miles per hour.

Butler eventually lost control and slammed into the center median before attempting to flee on foot. He was quickly arrested.

Testing later revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit to drive. He also had marijuana in his system, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Butler claimed that his cousin was driving when the car fled and crashed, and that he was “vibing” in the backseat. Prosecutors pointed out that he was seen climbing through the driver’s seat window immediately after the crash.

“The defendant incredulously claimed at trial that his vehicle was driven by another person," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "Today’s sentence sends a strong message that drunk and drugged driving will not be tolerated on our roadways.”

Butler was convicted of the following crimes:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (felony)

Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol (felony)

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol (felony) Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle - 1st degree (felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle - 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Circumvention of a Court Ordered Ignition Interlock Device (misdemeanor) Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment - 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle - 3rd degree (misdemeanor)

