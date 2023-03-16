Driver Killed In Single-Car Crash On Meadowbrook State Parkway

A 48-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash on a Long Island highway.

Troopers were called at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, with reports of a one-car crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead, south of exit M6, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that Alan Ricks, of North Babylon, was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz northbound on the Meadowbrook State Parkway when he went off the roadway and struck multiple trees, flipping his car in the process.

Ricks was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody else was injured.

State Police said the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 631-756-3300.

