Driver Flees Cops, Crashes Into Second Car During Traffic Stop In Baldwin, Police Say

A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly crashing into another car while fleeing a traffic stop on Long Island, authorities said.

Tyshawn Cullum, of Uniondale, was arrested following the crash, which occurred at around 6 :15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in Baldwin, according to Nassau County Police.

Officer had initially attempted to stop Cullum’s 2015 Toyota in Hempstead, near West Marshall Street and Virginia Avenue, but he refused to stop and fled the scene, police said.

While police were canvassing the area, they got word of a two-car crash over a mile away in Baldwin, at the intersection of Grand and Woodside avenues. Police determined that the crash involved the same Toyota being driven by Cullum. One person suffered minor injuries.

Following the wreck, Cullum and a passenger fled the scene on foot, police said. He was arrested a short time later. His passenger has not been located.

Cullum is charged with one count of second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was released on an appearance ticket to First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, April 3.

