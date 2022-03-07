Doctor From Great Neck Admits To Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

A Long Island doctor has admitted to sending Medicare bills for millions of dollars for procedures that were never performed.

Morris Barnard, age 58, of Great Neck, pleaded guilty on Monday, March 7, to health care fraud, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

“With today’s guilty plea, Dr. Barnard admits to committing a multi-million dollar fraud on the Medicare program by billing for procedures he did not perform,” Peace said. “By claiming to render services to disabled and other vulnerable patients, Dr. Barnard not only pocketed taxpayer funds that were intended to help beneficiaries in need, he also betrayed his oath for profit. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect the integrity of taxpayer-funded health care programs.”

The US Attorney's Office said Barnard was practicing medicine in Great Neck.

From October of 2015 through February of 2020, Barnard submitted more than $3 million in billings to Medicare for colonoscopy and gastroenterological procedures that never took place, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Medicare reimbursed about $1.4 million of the false claims, according to the announcement.

