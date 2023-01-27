'Difficult Road Ahead': Support Swells For Bethpage Church Gutted By Fire

Community members are rallying around a Long Island church after it was heavily damaged in a fire.

Emergency crews in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, with reports of an electrical fire at Saint Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry avenues.

Roughly 75 firefighters responded to the scene, where they found the building’s first floor on fire, according to Nassau County Police. Nearly an hour went by before the incident was deemed under control.

Police said nobody was injured, but the building’s interior suffered extensive damage from fire, smoke, and water.

“While we were able to salvage many of our important relics and treasures, most of the artwork and icons were destroyed by the flames and smoke,” church leaders said on Facebook.

“We have a long and difficult road ahead of us before being able to hold services again,” the post continues. “We pray that with God’s help and with the help of our parishioners and community we will bring this chapel back to its former beauty.”

Saint Isidoros has established a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for restoration efforts. As of Wednesday, Jan. 25, it had already raised more than $24,000 of its $150,000 goal.

In the meantime, church leaders said services will be held at the convent of St. Sygglitiki, located in Farmingdale at 55 Fairview Road.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what sparked the fire.

Click here to support the GoFundMe campaign.

