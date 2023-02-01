Customer Stabs Man At New Cassel Deli, Police Say

An altercation between two customers at a Long Island deli led to one man stabbing the other, authorities said.

Emergency crews in New Cassel were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, with reports of a disturbance at Westbury Deli, located on Prospect Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

When officers arrived, they found the 34-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to his lower left abdomen.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident. No other customers or employees were injured.

Police eventually found the suspect, New Cassel resident Santos Alexander Andrade Urias, about a block away near the intersection of Broadway and Sylvester Street. He had a “severe” laceration to his right index finger, police said.

Andrade Urias was arrested without incident before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

He is charged with the following:

Assault - 1st degree

Criminal possession of a weapon - 4th degree

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 1, at First District Court in Hempstead.

