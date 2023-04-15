Crips Gang Nabbed For Alleged Murders, Fraud, More Across Hempstead: US Attorney

A federal court unsealed a 59-count indictment, which charges eight people for various offenses related to their roles in a subset of the Crips street gang, officials have announced.

According to the Eastern District of New York’s US Attorney’s Office, those charged were either members or associates of the Insane Crips Gang, or “ICG.”

Seven of the eight people were arrested on the morning of Thursday, April 13, and were arraigned later that day. Officials said one defendant remains at large.

The indictment, authorities said, charges seven people with racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder, charges six people with multiple murder attempts, and charges four people in connection with their respective roles in three Nassau County murders that occurred between 2016 and 2021.

“As alleged, the defendants participated in a staggering amount of extreme violence that shattered lives, maimed rivals, and endangered countless innocent bystanders on Long Island,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“...After three brutal murders, over a dozen shootings, hundreds of thousands of dollars of fraud, their chokehold of fear and violence over our community is finally over.”

The accused allegedly committed dozens of violent crimes in and around Hempstead, including shootings, murders, kidnappings, assaults, and robberies.

The seven people charged so far include:

Akeem Chambers, 21, also known as “Luca”

Jahziah Dindyal, 19, also known as “JZ” and “Nine”

Jonathan Gonzalez, 23, also known as “Grizz”

Lesly Pardo, 26, also known as “Chop” and “Chopavelli”

Rob Pardo, 25, also known as “Static”

Jalen Rogers, 20, also known as “Drama” and “Moonie”

Jonathan Vazquez, 21, also known as “Chulo” and “Clutch”

Authorities claim that the ICG members committed multiple frauds to finance their “criminal conduct,” including bank fraud, identity theft, and defrauding state unemployment systems and the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.

Chambers, Dindyal, Gonzalez, Lesly Pardo, Rogers, and Vazquez face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of their charges, which include homicide, murder, robberies, and more, including financial crimes.

If convicted, Rob Pardo faces a maximum of 20 years.

