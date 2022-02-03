Crash Involving Two Planes Reported At Long Island MacArthur Airport

A single-engine plane with two people aboard struck a parked jet while taxiing at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

The incident took place early Wednesday, Feb. 2 when a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 aircraft struck a Hawker jet at the Ronkonkoma airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

MacArthur spokeswoman Caroline Smith said no one was injured during the incident that took place on the Hawthorne Aviation ramp, which is the part of the airport that is separate from where large passenger airlines have hangars

Both airplanes were damaged, Smith said.

The FAA said it is investigating. Smith added that a cause has not been determined.

