COVID-19: Two More Regions In NY To Enter Phase 2 Of Reopening This Week

Two more regions in New York have been given the green light to enter Phase 2 of their reopening plans as the state continues recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, June 1 in Manhattan, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the Western region of New York can enter Phase 2 tomorrow, while the Capital Region will do the same on Wednesday, June 3.

This means seven of the state's 10 regions will be in the second phase of the four-phase process. Long Island and the Hudson Valley (Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties) are in Phase 1. New York City is scheduled to start Phase 1 reopening on Monday, June 8.

The two regions join the Finger Lakes, North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and the Southern Tier as the first to enter Phase 2 of reopening.

Downstate New York, which more recently entered Phase 1, are still lacking certain metrics set forth by the state.

Businesses reopening for Phase 2 will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.

Phase 2 includes office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services.

Office-based jobs include:

Professional services;

Administrative support;

Information technology.

Retail :

In-store shopping;

Rental, repair, and cleaning;

Limited service barbershop, hair salons and nail salons;

Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.

Real estate services:

Building and property management;

Leasing, rental, and sales services.

“There will be a level at which that number can’t drop any lower, because of people who are gravely ill and contract the COVID virus," Cuomo said. "There’s going to be a bad outcome. But that number is dramatically different from what we were looking at for many, many weeks."

There were 54 new COVID-19 deaths in New York in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since the pandemic plagued the region. As of June 1, 2,113,777 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, which led to 371,711 positive tests. There have been a reported 23,959 fatalities related to the virus.

"The determination and discipline New Yorkers have shown amazed me," Cuomo added. "At one point we had 800 people die in one day. We had the worst situation in the United States ... the worst situation on the globe, and now we're reopening in less than 50 days.

"It was a long 50 days, and I can recount every one of them," he continued. "But we went from a really internationally terrible situation to where we're talking about reopening today ... even New York City."

For a more specific list of businesses covered in each phase provided by the state, including a summary of guidelines, click here and scroll down the page at ny.gov.

