COVID-19: Two Long Island Businesses Cited For Overcrowding

A pair of businesses on Long Island were cited over the weekend for overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite a recent surge in cases and positive COVID-19 infection rates that are causing parts of Long Island to likely be designated as “yellow zone” micro-clusters, two Nassau County businesses were found in violation of the state’s virus-related guidance over the weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Nassau County fire marshal’s office issued fines and citations to both the Long Island Sports Complex in Freeport and Lucky 13 Sports Bar & Grill in Franklin Square, where there were complaints of COVID-19 violations.

Currently, restaurants can serve indoor diners at up to 50 percent of their capacity, while non-essential mass gatherings are limited to 50 people per event. Indoor gatherings at private residences are capped at 10 people per visit.

According to reports, Lucky 13 Sports Bar & Grill had a capacity of 63 occupants before the pandemic broke out, and there were more than 100 people there at the time the party was broken up. In Freeport, there were reportedly more than. 100 people inside and 100 people outside the Long Island Sports Complex, all of whom were there for a soccer tournament.

In both instances, there was a lack of social distancing and not all were wearing facial coverings.

Following the reports of violations, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement that with the holidays coming up, it is up to residents to exercise common sense to avoid spreading the virus.

"We will continue to respond proactively by working collaboratively to expand testing where needed and by working with communities to ensure health and safety guidance is being followed," she said in a statement. "I’ve also put in a request to the state for funding to increase access to rapid testing in more communities, including Massapequa and Freeport.

“Wearing our masks, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings — even on holidays - will do more than save lives - it can keep kids in school and ensure businesses can stay open.”

