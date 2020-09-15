COVID-19: Two Buildings At Long Island School District Close After Students Test Positive

Two school buildings have been forced to close after a pair of students tested positive for COVID-19 at a Long Island school district.

Students in the Port Washington School District tested positive for the virus, prompting Superintendent Michael Hynes to temporarily shut down Paul D. Schreiber High School and John J. Daly Elementary School.

District officials said that the Nassau County Department of Health has been alerted, and contact tracing has begun to alert anyone who may have come into contact with the students who tested positive.

Hynes said that the district is now in the process of “following all building sanitizing and cleaning protocols,” and the two schools are being closed “out of an abundance of caution.”

The news comes after other school districts on Long Island facing positive COVID-19 tests in recent days.

While the buildings are closed, students will transition to remote learning. It is unclear when students will return to the five-day a week hybrid model the district had been employing.

“Please continue to monitor your child(ren) closely for any sign of potential illness,” Hynes said. “And complete the District's Student Health Screening each morning prior to the start of school.”

