COVID-19: Three New Long Island Testing Sites Open

In the past week, three COVID-19 testing sites have opened on Long Island offering residents a chance to receive a free test on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sites, all in Suffolk County, opened at just the right time with the surge of the Omicron variant creating a testing flurry.

The sites are:

Hecksher State Park, Field 8, 1 Heckscher State Parkway, East Islip. The site is open every Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing capacity: Up to 1,000 tests a day

Red Creek Park, 102 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays. Open for school-required testing and community testing Open on Mondays only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing Capacity: Up to 500 tests per day

Cathedral Pines County Park, 116 Yaphank Middle Island Road Middle Island. Open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing Capacity: Up to 500 tests per day

Testing will soon also be available at state sites and is currently available at most pharmacies and some urgent care centers.

Home testing kits will be given out in the near future.

To find a site near you, click here.

