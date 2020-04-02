COVID-19: Thousands Of New Cases In Nassau, Suffolk 'Troubling,' Cuomo Says

There were more than 1,000 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, a trend New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “troubling.”

There were 1,033 new COVID-19 cases in Nassau, bringing the total to 10,587, while an additional 1,141 cases were confirmed in Suffolk, bringing the total to 8,746 since the outbreak began.

Cuomo said that there have now been 92,381 confirmed cases in New York State, including 19,333 on Long Island.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 2,373 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

“You see around 92,000 total (cases) in the state, predominantly in New York City,” he said. “But you see Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk, which by percentage is a troubling number.

"New York City is so much larger than those suburbs, so those numbers are concerning, and we’re watching those.”

In addition to New York City, the nine counties that have the most positive COVID-19 cases, forming the Top 10 in the state, are:

New York City: 51,809 (4,370 new cases);

Westchester: 11,567 (884);

Nassau: 10,587 (1,033);

Suffolk: 8,746 (1,141);

Rockland: 3,751 (430);

Orange: 1,993 (237);

Dutchess: 667 (120);

Erie: 617 (153);

Monroe: 420 (71);

Albany: 253 (13).

There has now been a confirmed case of COVID-19 in every county in the state.

Of the 92,381 New Yorkers who tested positive for COVID-19, 13,383 are currently hospitalized, including 3,396 ICU patients. Since the outbreak, 7,434 patients have been hospitalized, were treated and have since been released.

“We said it was going to march across the state, and I’ve made a point to my colleagues that it’s going to march across the country. It’s a false comfort if you live in a rural community that doesn’t have the density of New York City to think you’re safe,” Cuomo said. “We have rural communities, we have suburbs, we have cities. In many ways, New York State is a microcosm of the United States, and that’s why I believe it’s going to be illustrative for the rest of this nation.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.