COVID-19: These Long Island Malls Close

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and measures to decrease density, numerous malls across Long Island have announced they are closing.

On Wednesday, March 18, Simon Property Group Inc., announced it is closing all its malls, premium outlets and shopping centers across the country including the Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station and Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group Inc.

The measure took effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 and will continue through at least March 29, the company said.

In addition to the Simon Group closings, another large retail operation, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced it would be closing all 32 of its properties including Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore and Westfield Sunrise In Massapequa beginning on Thursday, March 19, and running through at least March 29.

Jean-Marie Tritant, U.S. president of the Paris-based company said in a statement: “We have not made this decision lightly, and believe this is in the best interest of protecting our various stakeholders."

Other large retail groups also announced closing across the country including Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack through the end of March.

As of Wednesday evening, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Nassau County was 183, and 152 in Suffolk County, with a state total of around 3,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.