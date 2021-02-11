COVID-19: These Long Island CVS Locations Now Offering Vaccines

More CVS locations on Long Island are set to begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible, though appointments have quickly filled up.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 12, nearly three dozen CVS locations in New York will be offering the vaccine, including pharmacies in West Sayville, Bethpage, and Manorville, with appointments opening up on Thursday morning.

Those eligible for the vaccine have been encouraged to sign up to receive first doses from CVS and other pharmacies online, though the limited number of doses allocated to New York continues to plague pharmacies and others looking to administer the shot.

There will be no walk-in appointments, and if someone is not eligible and attempts to fill an appointment, they will be turned away, officials said.

It is expected that there could be a wait time of several weeks before an appointment can be filled as the state awaits the new distribution of vaccine, and some have found that even attempting to register online has been fruitless while the state struggles with its rollout of the vaccinations.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said that national pharmacies will receive an allocation of doses of a supply designated specifically for them. This week, Cuomo said that allotment is expected to be increased by 5 percent as the federal government ramps up production of the vaccine.

According to CVS, the pharmacy received slightly more than 20,000 doses.

“The 5 percent increase doesn’t sound like much, but that’s on top of the first 16 percent increase, and then the second of 5 percent (last week), so this is a third announcement of 5 percent.”

