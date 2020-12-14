COVID-19: These Are Possible Side Effects From New Vaccine, CDC says

With the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination now underway in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is providing a list of potential side effects.

Similar to other vaccines, including the flu shot, you could experience pain and swelling on the arm where you got the shot, the CDC said.

Throughout the rest of your body, you could experience the following:

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headache

Side effects may feel like the flu, but are normal signs that your body is building protection, said the CDC.

"These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days," the CDC said.

To reduce pain and discomfort where you got the shot:

Apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area.

Use or exercise your arm.

To reduce discomfort from fever:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Dress lightly.

