COVID-19: Teachers At Long Island HS Conduct Call Out Over Virus Concerns

Dozens of teachers have called out of working at a Long Island high school following new cases of COVID-19.

Last week, on consecutive days, 38 and then 45 Connetquot teachers called in sick, citing concerns about the district’s handling of the outbreak following a rash of new cases.

According to New York State’s COVID-19 “Report Card,” there have been a total of six students and one teacher who tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks, including a newly reported positive case on Monday, Oct. 26.

The absences came after the district opted to keep the school open and not transition to distance learning, despite the new cases. According to district officials, the school stayed open following a recommendation by the County Health Department.

There have been fewer absences this week from teachers, though there have still been more than a dozen each day, according to officials.

The district stated that it followed protocols and guidance from the CDC, state, and county Departments of Health.

In total, since the start of the school year, there have been 13 positive cases among students, two positive cases among teachers, and three positive cases among teaching assistants districtwide.

The district and health officials have conducted extensive contact tracing, and anyone who may have been exposed to the infected teachers or students have been notified and advised to quarantine.

