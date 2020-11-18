COVID-19: Suffolk County Jail Suspends Visits

As COVID-19 continues to increase again across Long Island, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office announced it is suspending jail visits.

The department, which said it was extremely successful in abating the spread of the virus when the outbreak began in the spring will end visits on Saturday, Saturday, Nov. 21, and will continue until further notice, said Suffolk Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr.

To date, only two inmates have tested positive while incarcerated, and only about two dozen correction officers and deputies have come down with COVID-19, Toulon said.

Attorneys will be allowed only booth visits unless requested ahead of time by the attorney. Attorneys must show "proof of a negative test" prior to entry, Toulon added.

In addition, attorneys will be subject to an onsite temperature screening and must wear a mask or face covering at all times.

Also, all non-county service providers will revert back to remote visitation for their inmate clients as of Wednesday, Nov. 18.

All previous COVID-19 precautions continue to be in place. All new admission inmates or inmates returning from a hospital visit will quarantine for 14 days at the Yaphank Facility.

Inmates are issued face masks and must wear them at all times while outside of their cells. Inmate workers sanitize public spaces three times daily, and cleaning supplies are available to inmates to sanitize their cells.

Staff members have temperatures taken upon entering the building and must wear face coverings at all times.

"As this new wave of infection spreads in Suffolk County, we need to ramp up our efforts to keep it out of the correctional facilities, where social distancing is difficult. We were successful before, and we can do it again," Toulon said.

