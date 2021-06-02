COVID-19: State-Run Vaccination Sites On Long Island Will Be Closed Due To Nor'easter

Vaccine appointments scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7 at state-run sites on Long Island at Stony Brook and Jones Beach will be postponed due to winter weather affecting the area.

The appointments will be rescheduled for over the following seven days, officials announced Saturday, Feb. 6.

New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Sunday at the Long Island sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination. Those with appointments scheduled for tomorrow will not be able to reschedule an appointment for today.

"If you have an appointment, you will not lose your spot, and we ask everyone who did have an appointment for tomorrow to not show up to these sites today and to remain patient," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will be scheduled in alignment with the original appointment's time.

If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.

