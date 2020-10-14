COVID-19: Six New Positive Cases Reported At Long Island School Districts

A pair of Long Island school districts are on high alert after new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in students and staff members.

This week, the Connetquot School District reported one student at Oakdale Bohemia Middle School and a staff member at Sycamore Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.

In Nassau County, there were three new cases confirmed at Schreiber High School in the Port Washington School District, prompting a temporary closure of the building to allow for contact tracing and disinfecting.

An individual at Guggenheim Elementary School also tested positive for COVID-19, Port Washington Schools Superintendent Michael Hynes announced on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

After closing for a day, Schreiber High School reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

In Connetquot, there have now been four students at Cherokee Elementary School, two students at John Pearl, two students at OBMS, and three teachers at Sycamore Elementary School who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In Port Washington, positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in one student and one teacher at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School, one student at Guggenheim, two students at John J. Daly Elementary School, a student and teacher at Manorhaven Elementary School, and five students at Paul Schreiber High School.

