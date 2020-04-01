COVID-19: Quarter Of NY Households Include At Least One Person Who's Lost A Job, Poll Says

A quarter of New York households have seen at least one person lose a job since the outset of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a new Siena poll .

Pollsters conducted the poll by telephone between Sunday, March 22 and Thursday, March 26, questioning 566 registered voters in New York.

Of those questioned, 26 percent said that someone in their household has been laid off, while 53 percent said that they have someone working from home. The Siena poll also found that 28 percent say a neighbor or friend has checked in or assisted them.

“One of every three New York City voters lives in a household where someone has been laid off, while the same is true in 24 percent of downstate suburban and 19 percent of upstate households," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. "And nearly 60 percent of downstate households and 44 percent of upstate households have someone working from home."

“Sadly, only a little more than one-quarter of New Yorkers say that a friend or neighbor has checked in on them or provided them with some assistance, with little variation by region or age.”

The poll also found that New Yorkers have overwhelmingly supported the efforts of Gov. Andrew Cuomo since the outbreak, with his approval spiking.

Greenberg said that 92 percent of New Yorkers are concerned about the pandemic, while nearly a third said they know someone who has tested positive.

“Similarly, by a 79-18 percent margin – including at least 74 percent from every region and party – voters say New York State government is doing everything it can to protect the health of New Yorkers,” Greenberg said. “However, by 53-43 percent margin, they say the federal government is not doing all it can to protect Americans’ health. Although 82 percent of Republicans say the feds are doing all they can, 52 percent of independents and 71 percent of Democrats say they’re not.”

The complete results of the Siena College poll can be found here .

