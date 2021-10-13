COVID-19: NYS Announces New Pop-Up Vaccination Site In Nassau County

A new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site will be held on Long Island in an effort to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

The new site is among 21 new pop-up sites announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13, as part of the state's #VaxToSchool campaign.

The Long Island site will be located at the Kennedy Memorial Park at 335 Green St. in Hempstead.

Attendees can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up site on Thursday, Oct. 14., from noon to 8 p.m.

"The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our greatest protection against the virus for eligible New Yorkers of all ages," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "In collaboration with community-based partners, our new #VaxtoSchool pop-up sites will help more school-aged New Yorkers get vaccinated so together, we can keep our school communities safe."

Hochul said New Yorkers who receive their first vaccine dose by Sunday, Oct. 24, can enter the state's #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes for a chance to win prizes from the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and New York Jets

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.