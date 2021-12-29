COVID-19: NY Cases Spike By 67K In One Day As Long Island Infection Rate Climbs Again

Long Island's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb amid the recent surge in infections across the state.

New York State reported another 67,090 COVID-19 cases and 362,594 tests in its daily update on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The state said 4,577 of the cases were reported in Suffolk County, and 5,968 were reported in Nassau County.

Officials also reported 97 more deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

Long Island's seven-day average percentage of positive test results climbed to 17.32 percent as of Tuesday, Dec. 28, as the statewide seven-day average reached 14.61 percent.

"As we approach the New Year it is vitally important that we don't let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's make it our collective New Year's resolution to leave COVID in the past.

"We have the tools and we know what works - mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and exercise caution in large gatherings, especially this weekend."

