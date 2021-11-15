COVID-19: Number Of New Long Island Cases Continues To Increase

Long Island reported more than 200 new COVID-19 infections in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as the region saw the positive infection rate rise above 3 percent for the first time in weeks.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of Long Islanders tested for the virus climbed from 2.88 percent on Thursday, Nov. 11, up to 3.12 percent, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 317 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 246,987 since the pandemic began, while 229 were reported in Nassau as the total rose to 219,613.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 29 new deaths were reported statewide, including four in Suffolk to bring the total number of fatalities to 3,657, while the death toll in Nassau held steady at 3,317.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 8.25 percent (up .17 percent);

Western New York: 8.04 percent (up .34 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 6.87 percent (up .45 percent);

North Country: 6.50 percent (up .05 percent);

Central New York: 5.58 percent (up .25 percent);

Capital Region: 5.56 percent (up .25 percent);

Southern Tier: 4.56 percent (up .20 percent);

Long Island : 3.12 percent (up .09 percent);

: 3.12 percent (up .09 percent); Hudson Valley: 2.46 percent (up .07 percent);

New York City: 1.33 percent (up .01 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Monday, Nov. 15:

Brookhaven: 74,418;

Islip: 59,193;

Babylon: 34,907;

Huntington: 27,695;

Smithtown: 18,210;

Southampton: 7,347;

Riverhead: 4,491;

East Hampton: 2,190;

Southold: 1,998;

Shelter Island: 88.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,189;

Hempstead: 5,708;

Hicksville: 5,515;

Freeport: 5,214;

Valley Stream: 4,948;

East Meadow: 4,861;

Elmont: 4,275;

Long Beach: 4,110;

Oceanside: 4,269;

Franklin Square: 4,058;

Glen Cove: 3,642;

Uniondale: 3,348;

Massapequa: 3,158;

Woodmere: 3,105;

Rockville Centre: 3,049;

Baldwin: 2,949;

East Massapequa: 2,894;

Wantagh: 2,743;

North Massapequa: 2,704;

North Bellmore: 2,632;

West Hempstead: 2,612;

Plainview: 2,575;

Merrick: 2,529;

Garden City: 2,404;

Lynbrook: 2,396;

Mineola: 2,386;

Massapequa Park: 2,373;

Seaford: 2,318;

Bethpage: 2,232.

There were 156,469 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,078 newly confirmed infections for a 3.25 percent positive daily infection rate.

Forty-six more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,915 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 89 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 75.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 15, 1,976,226 (3,227 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,758,918 (579 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we've made so far," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"In order to keep our loved ones safe and reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and remember to wash your hands."

