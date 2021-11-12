COVID-19: Number Of New Long Island Cases Climbs Again; Latest Breakdown By Community

Long Island reported more than 340 new COVID-19 infections in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as the region continues to see a rise in its positive test rate that has lasted for weeks.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of Long Islanders tested for the virus climbed to 2.88 percent on Thursday, Nov. 11, up from 2.73 percent the day before and 2.62 percent on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Statewide, the positive infection rate also continues to rise, from 2.78 percent up to 3 percent for the first time in weeks during the same time frame.

In Suffolk, 468 new COVID-19 infections were reported, bringing the total to 246,191 since the pandemic began, while 341 were reported in Nassau as the total rose to 219,038.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 30 new deaths were reported statewide, including one in Nassau to bring the total number of fatalities to 3,316, while the death toll in Suffolk held steady at 3,652.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 7.72 percent (up .43 percent);

Western New York: 7.41 percent (up .35 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 6.33 percent (up .19 percent);

North Country: 6.29 percent (up .30 percent);

Central New York: 5.39 percent (up .37 percent);

Capital Region: 5.22 percent (up .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 4.24 percent (up .13 percent);

Long Island : 2.88 percent (up .15 percent);

: 2.88 percent (up .15 percent); Hudson Valley: 2.27 percent (up .08 percent);

New York City: 1.26 percent (up .02 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Nov. 12:

Brookhaven: 74,050;

Islip: 58,986;

Babylon: 34,795;

Huntington: 27,695;

Smithtown: 18,083;

Southampton: 7,316;

Riverhead: 4,480;

East Hampton: 2,182;

Southold: 1,987;

Shelter Island: 85.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,189;

Hempstead: 5,708;

Hicksville: 5,515;

Freeport: 5,214;

Valley Stream: 4,948;

East Meadow: 4,861;

Elmont: 4,275;

Long Beach: 4,110;

Oceanside: 4,269;

Franklin Square: 4,058;

Glen Cove: 3,642;

Uniondale: 3,348;

Massapequa: 3,158;

Woodmere: 3,105;

Rockville Centre: 3,049;

Baldwin: 2,949;

East Massapequa: 2,894;

Wantagh: 2,743;

North Massapequa: 2,704;

North Bellmore: 2,632;

West Hempstead: 2,612;

Plainview: 2,575;

Merrick: 2,529;

Garden City: 2,404;

Lynbrook: 2,396;

Mineola: 2,386;

Massapequa Park: 2,373;

Seaford: 2,318;

Bethpage: 2,232.

There were 199,602 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,151 newly confirmed infections for a 3.08 percent positive daily infection rate.

Eighteen more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,854 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 88.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 75.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 12, 1,968,720 (3,884 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,756,200 (1,992 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Thank you to all the New Yorkers who are keeping their children, themselves and their other loved ones safe and healthy ahead of the holidays by getting the vaccine," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"Whether you are five or 50, getting vaccinated is quick, easy, and the most important thing you can do to protect your family from COVID-19 as we approach the holiday season."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.