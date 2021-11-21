COVID-19: Number Of LI Weekly Cases Nearly Doubles Since Start Of Month; Infection Rate Over 4%

Long Island's seven-day average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people has nearly doubled since the start of the month, according to the latest update from the state.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the average was 17.6 cases per 100,000 people, but as of Saturday, Nov. 20, the average was about 31.7, the state said in new data released on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21.

The average statewide as of Saturday was 32.9 cases per 100,000 people, the state said.

State officials also reported in its update that the seven-day average of positive test results on Saturday had climbed back over four percent at 4.16 percent. It had been 3.98 percent a day earlier and 3.84 on Thursday, Nov. 18.

A total of 6,857 COVID-19 cases were reported statewide in the new update, along with 191,142 tests.

"With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others, and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down."

State officials reported in Sunday's update that 96,564 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours.

