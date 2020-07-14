Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
COVID-19: Northwell Offers Antibody Testing At Long Island, Queens Churches

Zak Failla
Northwell Health is offering free antibody testing for COVID-19 at six locations throughout Suffolk and Queens this week.
Northwell Health is offering free antibody testing for COVID-19 at six locations throughout Suffolk and Queens this week.

Free antibody testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) virus is being provided by Northwell Health at multiple places of worship on Long Island.

Northwell Health announced that it will continue antibody testing for the virus at a total of six locations in Suffolk County and Queens, in collaboration with the state’s Department of Health and area pastors.

Officials said that the testing is targeted toward underserved communities “through faith-based organizations of more than 55 locations since mid-May.”

Since testing began, more than 40,000 New Yorkers have been tested as part of the program, which is by appointment only.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibody tests check one’s blood by looking for antibodies, which could tell if one had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections and can provide protection against getting that disease again (immunity),” health officials noted. “Antibodies are disease specific.

 “For example, measles antibodies will protect you from getting measles if you are exposed to it again, but they won’t protect you from getting mumps if you are exposed to mumps.”

Northwell Health said that antibody testing sites will be provided at the following locations:

  • St. Agnes Parish on Front Street in Greenport;
  • New Bethel First Pentecostal Church on Station Road in Bellport;
  • First Baptist Church on Second Avenue in Bay Shore;
  • St. Hugh of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church on East 9th Street in Huntington Station;
  • Muslim American Society at Ibn Sina Center on 20th Avenue in Ditmars Steinway;
  • Amity Baptist Church on 108th Avenue in Jamaica.

Anyone who wishes to make an appointment to be tested has been instructed to call 833-422-7369 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. The sites will run through Friday, July 17.

