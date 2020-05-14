COVID-19: New York Air National Guard Long Island Flyover Set

The New York Air National Guard will salute healthcare workers who have battled the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for months during a flyover of hospitals and health facilities.

The 106th Rescue Wing “Salute Long Island Flyover” begins at noon in Suffolk County on Friday, May 15, from F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton. It's expected to continue till around 2 p.m.

Three aircraft, an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue airplane and two HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters will participate.

The flight path of the flyover by the New York Air National Guard to honor frontline workers. 106th Rescue Wing Facebook

"This gesture, from the men and women of your New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing,￼ is intended to salute everyone working hard in this fight against COVID-19," the unit said on Facebook .

All are encouraged to watch from where they are to enjoy the flyover. And, as always, social distancing is a must.

The flight path includes:

Stony Brook Southampton

East Hampton Health Care

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island

Peconic Bay Medical Center

St. Charles Hospital

John T Mather Memorial Hospital

Stony Brook Medical Center

St. Catherine of Siena Medical

North Port VA Medical Center

Huntington Hospital

Syosset Hospital

Plainview Hospital

St. Joseph Hospital

Nassau University Medical

Glen Cove Hospital

St. Francis Hospital

North Shore University Hospital

NYU Winthrop Hospital

Mercy Medical Center

Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital

Jones Beach

South Oaks Hospital

Good Samaritan Hospital

Southside Hospital

Pilgrim Psychiatric Center

Long Island Community Hospital

*Event subject to change due to weather or other conditions.

