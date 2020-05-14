COVID-19: New York Air National Guard Long Island Flyover Set

The New York Air National Guard will salute healthcare workers who have battled the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for months during a flyover of hospitals and health facilities.
The 106th Rescue Wing “Salute Long Island Flyover” begins at noon in Suffolk County on Friday, May 15, from F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton. It's expected to continue till around 2 p.m.
Three aircraft, an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue airplane and two HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters will participate.
"This gesture, from the men and women of your New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing,￼ is intended to salute everyone working hard in this fight against COVID-19," the unit said on Facebook .
All are encouraged to watch from where they are to enjoy the flyover. And, as always, social distancing is a must.
The flight path includes:
- Stony Brook Southampton
- East Hampton Health Care
- Stony Brook Eastern Long Island
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- St. Charles Hospital
- John T Mather Memorial Hospital
- Stony Brook Medical Center
- St. Catherine of Siena Medical
- North Port VA Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Syosset Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Nassau University Medical
- Glen Cove Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Winthrop Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital
- Jones Beach
- South Oaks Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Southside Hospital
- Pilgrim Psychiatric Center
- Long Island Community Hospital
*Event subject to change due to weather or other conditions.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.