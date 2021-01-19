COVID-19: New Vaccination Sites Open On Long Island, Queens

New mass COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening up on Long Island as the state ramps up its efforts with more allocations of doses likely to be distributed when the new federal administration takes over this week.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new vaccination sites that will be run by the state at SUNY Stony Brook, Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, SUNY Potsdam, and Plattsburgh International Airport.

The new sites come on the heels of mass vaccination sites that were set up by the state at Jacob J. Javits Center, Westchester Convention Center, the New York State Fairgrounds, Jones Beach, and SUNY Albany last week.

On Long Island, the new site has been set up at the SUNY Stony Brook Innovation and Discovery Center at 1500 Stony Brook Road. The site at the Aqueduct Racetrack Racing Hall is at 110-00 Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

According to Cuomo, “over seven million New Yorkers are now eligible for the COVID vaccine, but the state only receives 250,000 doses per week from the federal government.”

"Our number one priority is getting New Yorker's vaccinated and we have continued to expand our network of sites to accomplish that goal," Cuomo said. "We are not only doing our part to get the vaccine distributed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but we have made it a top priority to ensure distribution is happening fairly and equitably.

“Our progress is hindered only by the federal government's failure to provide an adequate supply of the vaccine."

