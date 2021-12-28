Contact Us
COVID-19: New Testing Sites Opening On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Long Line At COVID-19 Testing Sites
As COVID-19 infections spike across Long Island several new testing sites will open to help with long lines and to prevent exposures.

Beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Northwell Health has opened drive-thru sites in Suffolk and Nassau counties. 

  • In Nassau County, the site will be held at  Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn.
  • In Suffolk County, the site will be held at the former McCann Mercy High School across from Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Appointments are required. To sign up, click here.

The sites are open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, two state-run testing sites will open on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

  • In Suffolk County, the site is located at IBEW Local 25, 370 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. Hours are Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • In Nassau County, the site is located at  Kennedy Memorial Park, 335, Greenwich Street in Hempstead. Hours are from Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Appointments can be made now for both sites by clicking here. 

  • Northwell Health is also holding community testing sites in Suffolk County at the former Babies R Us in Bohemia.
  • And in Nassau County at 1 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park.

These sites will offer PCR tests and are by appointment only. To make an appointment, click here. 

The sites are open from Monday -- Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To find a site in New York near you, click here

