COVID-19: New Testing Centers Open At Places Hit Hardest On Long Island

New novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facilities are opening in two of Long Island’s hotspots for the pandemic.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that beginning on Monday, April 20, there were new outdoor COVID-19 testing facilities set up in Hempstead and Freeport.

In Hempstead, testing will be conducted at the Hempstead Health Center on Main Street, while the Freeport facility will be opened at the South Ocean Care Health Center on South Bergen.

At both locations, a trained provider will use a swab to collect a nasal sample. That sample will then be sent to a lab for testing.

It may take up to six days to get the test results back. Doctors will then notify patients of the results. Patients have been instructed not to contact a doctor if they don’t receive results within a week.

The testing centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Testing will be by appointment only. Anyone interested in making an appointment can call (516) 396-7500.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

Curran noted that COVID-19 testing is available “regardless of insurance or immigration status.”

In Nassau, there are currently 30,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,504 in Hempstead and 1,086 in Freeport, the most in the county. There have been 1,281 COVID-19 deaths in Nassau since the outbreak began 51 days ago. In Suffolk, there were 774 new cases, for a total of 27,662 confirmed cases, which have resulted in 859 deaths.

"Nassau is making real progress, but we're not out of the woods yet,” Curran said. "Let's keep moving forward together."

