COVID-19: New Rules Take Effect In Long Beach After Large Gatherings, Ocean Rescues

New rules are being put in place in a Long Island community after a series of incidents that violated New York’s COVID-19 mandates.

There will be new curfews in Long Beach after a crowd of hundreds of people had to be dispersed for failing to socially distance on the boardwalk and beach without proper face coverings.

Officials said that as of Thursday, July 23, the city’s beaches will close as of 8 p.m., and the boardwalk will be shut down at 9 p.m. to help police follow COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the state.

There will also be a limit on the sale of non-resident daily passes on the weekend, which will no longer be sold.

The changes will be in effect until further notice, police said.

Acting Police Commissioner Phil Ragona said that additional details will be discussed during the Long Beach City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

