COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported By Long Island School District

A new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at a Long Island School District.

The Babylon School District was notified on Friday, Sept. 18 that an individual at Babylon Junior-Senior High School has tested positive for COVID, Superintendent Linda Rozzi said in an email to the school community.

"This individual has no ties to our other two buildings," Rozzi said.

After learning of the positive case late Friday morning, the district transitioned in-person afternoon sessions to a virtual day of instruction for all students in grades 7-12.

The district is following all necessary tracing procedures, said Rozzi.

The Suffolk County Department of Health will now notify those who are identified as being a close contact and may issue quarantine orders, if necessary.

"We will be in touch over the weekend as to Monday’s plans once we get more direct guidance from the Suffolk County Department of Health on the matter," Rozzi said.

"In the meantime, our building will undergo another deep cleaning to prepare for re-entry very shortly," she said.

